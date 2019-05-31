ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood late Thursday night.
The unidentified man was found with gunshot wounds at Cote Brilliant and Hodiamont shortly after 10 p.m.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Homicide investigators are handling the ongoing case.
