NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 3400 block of Montgomery near North Grand.
Investigators said Dorian Whitlock III, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or detectives at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.