NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 3400 block of Montgomery near North Grand.

Investigators said Dorian Whitlock III, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or detectives at 314-444-5371.

