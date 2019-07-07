ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot dead in north St. Louis County overnight.
Police said the unidentified man was found with the fatal gunshot wound in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.