ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was fatally shot inside a business just north of Downtown St. Louis Thursday.
Police found the male victim shot multiple times at the Salama Market, near the intersection of 13th and Cass around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The alleged triggerman stayed on the scene as police arrived.
According to police, the man was fatally shot after pointing a gun at the other man. The two were reportedly fighting over money at the time.
The homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation.
