BLACKJACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in a North County shooting Wednesday morning.
According to police, the unidentified man was found fatally shot on the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive just before 6:40 a.m.
The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
