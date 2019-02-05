ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured during an argument over a parking space in South City Monday night.
Police said the 31-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown suspect over a parking space in the 7800 block of Virginia just before 11 p.m. During the argument, the suspect reportedly lifted his shirt and showed a gun.
The victim then circled the block and parked his car. When he exited his vehicle, the suspect also left his dark-colored sedan and started an argument with the victim, according to police.
When the victim walked away, the suspect reportedly shot at him. The victim sustained injuries to his leg, buttocks and back.
The suspect then got back into his car and drove from the area.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
