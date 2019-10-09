ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after a crash Tuesday afternoon near St. Louis’ Sherman Park.
The 34-year-old told police he was at the intersection of Dr. Martin L. King Drive and Kingshighway when his vehicle was hit by the suspects’ car around 2:40 p.m. When the man exited his vehicle and approached the suspects, an argument reportedly began. When the victim turned to walk back to his vehicle, he told police he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg.
The suspects drove from the area in a silver sedan. Police described the suspects as two males between 16 and 18 years old.
First responders took the man to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.