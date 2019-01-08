ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police said a SWAT officer shot and killed a man during a search in St. Francois County Tuesday morning.
Police said a SWAT team with Missouri Highway Patrol was carrying out a searching warrant at home near Leadwood when the shooting occurred. The search was part of a narcotics and weapons investigation.
The SWAT unit approached the home and broke down the door when police say a man started coming closer to the door with a gun.
Police say officers commanded to him drop the gun but her refused to comply and started to raise it towards officers.
One of the officers then shot and killed the suspect, police said. Four others inside the house were detained.
