KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police have identified a man they fatally shot near a popular shopping area after he said he had killed his wife.
Police on Wednesday said 51-year-old Charles Pearson, of nearby Johnson County, was the man who walked into a Country Inn & Suites Tuesday and told the general manager he killed his wife. He said he was armed and heading to the nearby Legends Outlet shopping district.
Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook said when law enforcement confronted Pearson at a nearby intersection, he fired several shots at officers, who returned fire and killed him.
Overland Park police said Tuesday they were searching for 49-year-old Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, who hasn't been seen since leaving her home Monday. Ussery-Pearson is listed in 2018 property records as Pearson's wife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.