LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is injured after shots were exchanged by officers in Lake Saint Louis.
The shooting took place at Technology Drive and South Henke Road around 8:30 p.m. A source tells News 4 at one point a chase began, shots were fired at officers and they returned fire. The suspect was hit.
First responders took the man to an area hospital and police say he is in critical but stable condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.
St. Charles County police say the officer-involved shooting stemmed from a suspected domestic dispute.
Traffic near the scene is being blocked due to the ongoing investigation. No other information was made available.
