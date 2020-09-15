ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who police say ran from a crash scene and pointed a pistol at the officer in North City Sunday evening has been charged.
Demond Montrell Lee Jr., 20, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon-flourishing. He is not currently in custody.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an officer saw a one-car crash in the 4200 block of Kennerly Ave. in The Ville neighborhood just after 7 p.m. Lee, Jr. and an 18-year-old then got out of the car and started running away from the area, officer say.
Chief of Police John Hayden said one of them was carrying a pistol. The two kept running until they reached a fenced area and the officer parked nearby to block them in. The one with the pistol then pointed his weapon at the officer, and the officer shot Lee, Jr. in the arm and legs.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The 18-year-old was taken into custody.
The officer involved is 30 years old and has been with the force for three others. No other officers were involved in this incident.
