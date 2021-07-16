A man was shot inside of a home on North Broadway after two people broke into his home.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after armed intruders broke into his north St. Louis home early Friday,

The man was listed in critical condition after being shot inside a home in the 8500 block of North Broadway just before 1 a.m. Police on scene told News 4 he was shot by two men who broke into his home.

No other information has been released regarding the investigation.

