ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after armed intruders broke into his north St. Louis home early Friday,
The man was listed in critical condition after being shot inside a home in the 8500 block of North Broadway just before 1 a.m. Police on scene told News 4 he was shot by two men who broke into his home.
No other information has been released regarding the investigation.
