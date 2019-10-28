ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at an undercover police officer during a fentanyl deal in South City.
Police said an undercover officer contacted Anthony Stallworth, 20, to arrange the purchase of fentanyl. An officer said he spotted Stallworth leave his home, get into a black Mercedes and drive to intersection of Compton and Gravois, the location where he and the officer agreed to meet.
He then parked the car, police said, and honked the horn before entering a four-car train, with his car in the lead. Police believed he instructed people in two of the other cars to be at the same location as the drug transaction.
Police said Stallworth then turned right onto Utah Street and then right onto Virginia before the two cars behind him went north on Gravois. Stallworth then went south on Gravois, stopped his car and fired two shots toward the undercover officer before driving away.
Police said they recovered shell casings at the scene.
Stallworth is charged with first-degree attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The incident happened on October 15.
