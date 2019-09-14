ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man and a woman suffered gunshot wounds after a shotting at a popular wine bar in south St. Louis City Saturday night.
Police said the victim was shot around 9:48 p.m. at 4069 Shaw Blvd., the address for Sasha's Wine Bar in the Shaw neighborhood. A News 4 photographer confirmed the shooting happened at the wine bar.
Police said the male victim was shot in the neck and was found breathing, but not conscious. Police said he's in his 30s.
Another female victim was hit with bullet shrapnel.
This is a developing situation. News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
