NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A wife is sharing her husband’s close call with death, one month after a shooting injured five people at a bonfire for Normandy High School alumni.

LaRoyce Gaines said she and her husband, Yenn, were at the event on Crown Point Drive, near Chambers Road enjoying themselves until a fight broke out across the field. Gaines said the group started running toward them and that she ran away thinking her husband was close behind. She heard gunshots as she ran up the hill to safety but realized her husband wasn’t with her.

“I tried to call my husband and he didn’t answer. We are like always together, he’s that protector so when he didn’t answer and didn’t call me right back I was like I got to find my husband.” Gaines said.

Gaines said she ran back down the hill to find her husband had been shot in the side. She said the gunfire continued as she sat with him waiting for first responders to arrive.

“I think I was only concerned about my husband, I didn’t stop to think about myself or my safety,” Gaines said. “I was just so concerned about my husband, we have so much to do, so much to live for.”

Her husband was taken to the hospital and underwent immediate surgery. Gaines said the bullet tore a hole through his pancreas, liver and severed his kidney. Since Oct. 5th, he’s had four surgeries and will undergo at least another in the next year. Gaines said her husband was only moved from the ICU two days ago.

“He could have died, they said if the bullet went half an inch either way he would have died,” Gaines said.

Yenn Gaines was one of five people hit, including St. Louis City Detective Shawn Cleveland. So far, police have not made any arrest in this case. News 4 reached out Sunday to find out if there are any updates, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

Gaines wants her husband’s story of survival to serve as a reminder of the impact gun violence can have.

“Be mindful of other people, whatever your problem is, find a way to resolve it without shooting, without violence. Take into consideration the other lives that will be affected by your actions, because our lives are forever changed,” Gaines said.

If you’d like to help the Gaines family with medical expenses, you can donate by heading to their GoFundMe page.