An investigation is underway after a man was shot at an apartment complex on Schulte Hill Drive early Wednesday. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot at an apartment complex in Maryland Heights early Tuesday morning.

Maryland Heights shooting scene 122920

First responders on Schulte Hill Drive after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Schulte Hill Drive, which is near Interstate 270 and Marine Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Officials said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have not released any details on suspects.

No other details have been disclosed.

