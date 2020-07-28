FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot at a Fenton truck stop Tuesday morning.
Authorities told News 4 a man was shot at the Road Ranger on N. Highway Drive, off of Interstate 44.
No information regarding a suspect has been released, but officers said they do not have anyone currently in custody.
The shooting victim was reportedly alert when being taken to the hospital.
