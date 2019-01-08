ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the face while driving away from alleged robbers, police said.
The 36-year-old man told police he confronted a group of minors he thought may have broken into his vehicle Monday at 7:03 p.m. at the intersection of Bowen and Leona Streets.
The victim eventually left in his vehicle and while driving away, one of the suspects fired shots into his vehicle, police said.
The victim suffered a graze wound to his face. Police said he transported himself to a hospital.
The victim was listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
