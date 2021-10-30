SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside a nightclub in Sauget, Illinois Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 8:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Pop's Nightclub in the 1400 block of Mississippi Ave. The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sauget police say they have requested the help of the Major Case Squad. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.