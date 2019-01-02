ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a murder in the 500 block of Davis Monday night, when officers responding to a report of shots fired discovered a male victim dead on arrival.
The shooting call went out around 8 p.m.
The man, later identified as 42-year-old Charles White, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
There is no information on possible suspects or any other victims. The homicide is the 187th this year in St. Louis.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.