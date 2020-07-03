NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed only blocks away from Fairground Park on Friday afternoon.
Police say the victim was shot in the 4100 block of N. Grand just before 3:00 p.m.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Other information was not immediately known.
