ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Charles Saturday night, police say.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Chesstal Street at 8:30 p.m. where they found a man in his late 20s shot multiple times.
Police said they are interviewing a person of interest and are not looking for anyone else connected to the shooting.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
