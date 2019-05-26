SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed Saturday evening in South County after a dispute with two suspects, prompting a police investigation.
St. Louis County police officers responded to the 5200 block of Tuscan Chase Court for a shooting call, where they found a man in his mid-20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said two suspects, a 38-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, contacted the police department after the incident and are currently in custody.
After investigating, police determined the victim and suspects knew each other, and the two parties came into a dispute after an “illegal transaction” was initiated between them. The dispute lead to shots being fired on the scene and the victim being hit.
Police said they recovered two guns on the scene.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.