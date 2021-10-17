SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man in his 20s was shot and killed in south St. Louis Sunday afternoon, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Bates, which on the border of the Holly Hills and Carondelet neighborhoods.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Other information was not immediately known.
