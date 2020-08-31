NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Monday evening.
Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison.
Other information was not immediately known.
