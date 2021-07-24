NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed in North County late Friday night, police told News 4.
The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the 6800 block of Champaigne. Officer found a man wounded. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Crime Against Persons Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
