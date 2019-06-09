NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in North St. Louis late Saturday night.
Police said a man was shot and killed at Red Bud and Margaretta near Fairground Park, around 11 p.m.
News 4 is working to learn if the shooter is in custody or still out on the loose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.