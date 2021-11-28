NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Sunday night.
The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of Euclid and Thekla, police say.
The man was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived. Homicide detectives are investigating.
