ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Friday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Clifton Southern, 44, was shot in the face outside of the Shell gas station in the 2800 block of North Florissant just after 6 p.m. This is in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Southern wasn't conscious or breathing when officers found him.
No information was released about the circumstances of the shooting.
