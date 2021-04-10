NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Friday night, police told News 4.
The victim was shot in the 4900 block of Claxton just before 9:15 p.m. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
