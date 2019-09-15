NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in north St. Louis Friday evening.
Police said Devon Hebron, 45, was shot multiple times in a vacant lot in the 4000 block of Garfield just before 7:00 p.m.
Police said he was dead when officers arrived on scene. Other information was not immediately known.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
