NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot in the head and killed in the College Hill neighborhood of North City Saturday morning.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Emily and E. Gano around 11:45 a.m., police say. A man between 30 and 40-years-old was shot, and barely conscious or breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
