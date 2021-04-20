ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the Central West End Tuesday morning, police say.
Officers say they found a car had struck a light pole in an alley in the 3900 block of Westminster. Robert Frenchie was on the ground next to car and had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened around 11:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
