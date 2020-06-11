NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A North County man is accused of fatally shooting his half-brother at his home during an altercation.
Quinton Morris, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and armed-criminal action.
Police say Morris and his half brother exchanged gunfire during an argument at a home in the 1700 block of Grafton Drive on Saturday.
The victim then went into a side room in the home's basement, but Morris fired shots into the closed door of that room. Police say the victim then went into a closet but Morris fired from a lowered position into the closet door, striking the victim.
Morris' half-brother later died from his injuries. Authorities say Morris admitted to the shooting.
