SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 31-year-old man died after he was shot during an argument in south St. Louis overnight.
Blaine Buchanan and a 32-year-old man got into argument around 4:00 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of S. Grand. Police say a fight then broke out between the two before the 32-year-old shot Buchanan.
Buchanan was taken to a hospital and pronounced lifeless. The suspect was taken into custody.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
