SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed in an attempted robbery near a South City apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The shooting happened near the Fountains at Carondelet apartment complex in the 7800 block of Germania just before 3:30 p.m. Police say three men met at the apartment complex before one of the men tried to rob the other two. The two men then shot him.
Other information was not immediately known.
