FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers have taken a person in custody following a deadly shooting early Thursday morning in Florissant.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Starlet at 3 a.m. for a call of a shooting. They found a 27 year old Derrick J. Ayers in the front doorway with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Ayers was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to police, officers were told by a person who was inside the home at the time of the shooting that they heard two male relatives arguing in the living room and then heard a gunshot.
Investigators determined it to be a domestic incident and have a suspect in custody.
The investigation is still ongoing.
No other information was made available.
