HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man died after he was shot at a convenience store in Hazelwood Sunday night, police say.

The happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Smart Mart Convenience Store in the 6000 block of Howdershell. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive on the floor.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. A man was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hazelwood Police at 314-838-5000.

