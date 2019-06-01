ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed Saturday morning at an apartment complex just south of Lambert International Airport, police say.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired near the Pear Tree Apartments located just south of the airport where they said they found a man shot while in a car at the apartments.
Police said the man continued driving down Pear Tree Lane before collapsing a nearby stop light, causing the vehicle to crash into an embankment.
Police said the man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. No one else was hurt.
News 4 is working to learn if police have any information on a possible suspect. This story will be updated when any new information is available.
