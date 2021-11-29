ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating a shooting outside of a local restaurant that left a man injured.
At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man approached an officer to inform him he had just been shot. Officers were led to the man's car where they found ballistic damage to the passenger side.
A further investigation found the windows of the restaurant Chris’s at the Dockett to be damaged from the gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.
