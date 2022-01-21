Man shot after suspect tries to steal car with his 3-year-old son inside in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was shot when someone tried to steal his car with his 3-year-old son inside in St. Charles Friday morning.
Police tell News 4 the shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Elmwood Drive. A man in his 30s was warming up his car with his son inside, the car was parked in a home's garage. The man got out of the car and went back into the house to get a heavier blanket when police say he heard a car door close.
The man then ran out of the house to confront the suspect, who then shot the man in the ankle. The suspect got away in a light-colored SUV, police say.
