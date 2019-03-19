UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured during an early morning officer-involved shooting in University City.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Hanley after a woman reported that her husband was armed with a shotgun and making threatening statements. When officers arrived, they were able to remove the woman from the home.
After the woman was taken from the home, officers contacted the man, who told them he wanted to kill himself or make them kill him. According to University City police, officers attempted to deescalate the situation but the subject continued making threatening statements.
When officers began to retreat to better tactical positions, the 61-year-old man exited a bedroom holding a long gun. The subject reportedly put the gun in his mouth but then pulled it out and told the officers, “You are going to have to kill me.”
The subject then allegedly pointed the gun at the officers, at which time a 26-year-old officer with around 2 years of experience fired three shots. The subject was struck by the officer’s gunfire once in the chest and once in the leg.
After the shooting, officers immediately gave the subject medical attention, which continued until paramedics arrived, police said. The subject was then taken to the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.
No one else was injured during the incident.
The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation by the University City Bureau of Investigations and University City Internal Affairs.
According to the police department, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been notified of the incident.
University City police said the man who was shot has multiple medical conditions.
