ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was reportedly shot after honking at a driver in Tower Grove South Thursday night.
The 50-year-old told police around 9 p.m. he honked at a man who was inside a black sedan. The suspect then followed the victim’s vehicle to the area of Gravois and Spring, where he fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle, according to police.
The victim, who sustained a graze wound to the leg, then drove to the 3900 block of Fairview and called police. The man was treated for his injury at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.