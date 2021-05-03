ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot during a fight near The Grove overnight.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Manchester around midnight after shots were fired during a large fight. Shortly after the fight, police were notified that a 30-year-old man arrived a hospital after being shot in the leg. The man told officers he saw the fight, heard the gunshots and then felt pain.
Two other men who were in the area at the time of the shooting reported hearing gunshots. They were not injured, but their car sustained ballistic damage.
The injured man was listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
