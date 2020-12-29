DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An overnight car break-in left one man wounded in downtown St. Louis.
Just past 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 25-year-old man confronted a man who had broken into his car near 4th and Pine. Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim before taking off in a dark grey car.
The 25-year-old was found inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Investigators learned two other cars had been broken into nearby. No additional information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
