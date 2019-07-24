ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after being cut off in traffic in south St. Louis Tuesday night.
The victim told police he had exited Interstate 55 at South Broadway and was cut off by a suspect in a black SUV around 10:45 p.m. Police said the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired once at the victim.
The man suffered a graze wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
