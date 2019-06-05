ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was reportedly shot after asking for money in downtown St. Louis overnight.
Police said the man approached a dark-colored sedan in the 1200 block of Locust around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday and asked those inside of it for money. When the four people inside refused to give the man money, the victim walked away.
As the man was walking away, someone inside of the vehicle fired shots at him.
Early Wednesday morning, police said the injured man went to the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis for help. He was later taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
