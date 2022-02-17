ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the abdomen after an argument in a parking lot Thursday, police said.
St. Charles Police said a man pulled a gun on another man after an argument around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Country Club Plaza. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested and a gun was recovered, police said. It is unclear if the two people involved knew each other or what the argument was about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.