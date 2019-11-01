OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged after police say he shot a victim who walking away from him.
Officers from the Overland Police Department found a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the leg in the 10300 block of Page on Wednesday.
Police said the suspect, Armoni Robinson, was expecting the victim to pay him back for something but the victim showed up without said money. Robinson then shot the victim while the victim was walking away from the scene.
Robinson was charged with armed criminal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.