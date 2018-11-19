ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ballwin Police Officers responded to a call about a subject shoplifting at Target over the weekend.
The subject decided to test the officers foot speed when they approached him. He attempted to jump over a guardrail and failed.
“We imagine he thought he was on a track and not a slick snowy parking lot,” police said.
He then tucked and rolled down a retaining wall and eventually got zapped from a taser.
He was taken into custody and the cell phones he stole were recovered, Ballwin police said.
